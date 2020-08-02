Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,983,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,118,208.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

