Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of CHEF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

