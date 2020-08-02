Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.18.

Chart Industries stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

