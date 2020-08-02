CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of CF stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

