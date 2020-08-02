Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$16.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total value of C$43,431.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$220,647.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total value of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.4961856 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.48%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

