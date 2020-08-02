Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.79 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

In other news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 973,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,960.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.