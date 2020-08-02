CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 90.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

