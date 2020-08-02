Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

