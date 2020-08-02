Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

