Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Canon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Canon has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

