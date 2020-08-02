Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CGIX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 39.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 1.12% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

