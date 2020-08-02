Canaccord Genuity Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to $18.25

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $19.35 to $18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

RIOCF stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

