Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Camping World stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.