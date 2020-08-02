Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.