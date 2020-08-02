Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $7,121,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

