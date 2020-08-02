Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

