Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.31. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

