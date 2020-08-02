Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 270,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cameco by 26.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cameco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 184,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

