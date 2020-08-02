Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 120,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.53. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

