Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 14,486 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

