Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 10,095 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of One Liberty Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

NYSE:OLP opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.26. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.