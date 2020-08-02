Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mattel by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

