Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 370.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 43.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

