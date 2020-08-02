Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in China Yuchai International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CYD opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $15.50.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $481.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.42 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

