Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in China Distance Education by 96.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Distance Education by 122.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,933 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DL opened at $8.72 on Friday. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $41.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Equities analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

