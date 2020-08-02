Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 17,580 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.12% of Ardmore Shipping worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 479.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

ASC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

