Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $540.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.31.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

