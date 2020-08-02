Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

