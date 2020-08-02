Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADES. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

