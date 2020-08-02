Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $9.65 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

