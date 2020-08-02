Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $9,538,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 92.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.