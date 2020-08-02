Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 164,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.