Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $171,000 in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.