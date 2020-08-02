Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $169,000 in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 725.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

