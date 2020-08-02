Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $118,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4,122.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 262,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 256,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,668.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 172.13%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

