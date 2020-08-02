Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $118,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4,122.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 262,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 256,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,668.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
In other news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.