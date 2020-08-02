Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 20,680 Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Safeguard Scientifics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $66,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,026 shares of company stock worth $534,521. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

