Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 11,065 Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

