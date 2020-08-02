Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,551 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 437,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 341,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

