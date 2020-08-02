Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 14,927 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYCB stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.