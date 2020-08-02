Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,435 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $138,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

