Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,676 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743,870 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,820 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Read More: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.