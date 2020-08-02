Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,676 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743,870 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.