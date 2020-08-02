Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

