Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avid Technology by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 177,679 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 29,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,311,196 shares of company stock worth $16,252,321. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

