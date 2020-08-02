Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,279 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,005,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.