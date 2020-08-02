Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,688 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,670,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

