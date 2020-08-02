Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $9,386,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $175.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

