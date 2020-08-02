Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,201 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,201 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 280,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period.

PCEF opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

