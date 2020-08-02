Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,990 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 3,541,436 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,306 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $7,483,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

