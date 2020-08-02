Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $53.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

