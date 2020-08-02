Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,584,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

